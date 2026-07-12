ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,185 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 891.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company's stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Get WTW alerts: Sign Up

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 385,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,348. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.19.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Towers Watson Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn't on the list.

While Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here