ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42,237 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 876.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Sysco by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 62.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE SYY traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,635,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,134. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco's payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research cut shares of Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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