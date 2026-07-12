ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,028 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 512.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Danaher by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 40.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,558. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here