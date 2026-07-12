ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,555 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,555 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $193.50. 991,092 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,704. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.57.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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