ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 506.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Bayban bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $165.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.49. 1,640,197 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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