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Arrow Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrow Capital Management initiated a new stake in GE Vernova, buying 13,686 shares valued at about $8.95 million. The position now represents roughly 5.2% of the firm’s portfolio and its 8th largest holding.
  • GE Vernova has seen mixed insider activity, with CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin and CEO Victor Abate both selling shares recently. Insider ownership remains low at just 0.21% of the company.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, posting $17.44 EPS on revenue of $9.34 billion, far above analyst expectations. GE Vernova also announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend and continues to draw bullish analyst support, including a recent “strong-buy” upgrade from Sanford C. Bernstein.
  • Interested in GE Vernova? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. GE Vernova accounts for about 5.2% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.04 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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