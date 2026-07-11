Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's 4th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,313 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 7.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 7.01% of Arrow Electronics worth $513,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,818,000 after acquiring an additional 871,585 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,412.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 409,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 382,385 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,231,833 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,723,000 after acquiring an additional 310,936 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,255,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 706,687 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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