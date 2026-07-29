Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Position Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,125 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 1,500,828 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

ARWR stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

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