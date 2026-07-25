Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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