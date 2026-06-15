Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 121,393 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,308 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.49% of Jabil worth $359,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $384.64 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.08. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $386.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,669,578.98. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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