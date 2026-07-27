Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 145,654 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,230 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 145,654 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.53% of Signet Jewelers worth $85,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company's stock worth $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,365 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $91.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Signet Jewelers's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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