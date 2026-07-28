Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 20,767 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.94% of Enersys worth $59,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Trading Down 0.2%

ENS opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.17. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENS

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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