Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 247,118 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248,425 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 247,118 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.68% of Option Care Health worth $135,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 502.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Option Care Health Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.Option Care Health's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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