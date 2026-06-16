Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 37,917 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Vistra worth $125,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after purchasing an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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