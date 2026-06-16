Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 604,946 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511,258 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 604,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 3.15% of BOX worth $134,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 573,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

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BOX Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $592,051.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at $34,470,983.04. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $313,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 558,739 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,460.63. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,520 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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