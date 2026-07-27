Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 72,086 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of Middleby worth $74,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $180.13.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

Read Our Latest Report on MIDD

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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