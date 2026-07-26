Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 97,716 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,044 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 97,716 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $116,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 393.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.61 and a 52-week high of $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here