Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Braze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the company's stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 1,353.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Braze by 8.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 32,581 shares of the company's stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.83. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $37.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Braze and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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