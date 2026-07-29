Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,374 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.23% of eToro Group worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eToro Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,988,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 760,654 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eToro Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 683,008 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of eToro Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company's stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eToro Group by 14,120.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 967,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in eToro Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other eToro Group news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $4,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 296,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,245,101.54. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,654. This represents a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on eToro Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on eToro Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of eToro Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

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eToro Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. eToro Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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