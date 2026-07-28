Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,576 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 707,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.38% of Bath & Body Works worth $51,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 209,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company's stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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