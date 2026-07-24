Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,860 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of ASML worth $2,168,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. ASML: Surging AI CapEx A Catalyst

ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. ASML Holdings' EUV Leadership Strengthens Long-Term Growth

Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Semiconductor ETFs Surge Ahead of Intel Earnings

Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Is Trending Stock ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Buy Now?

Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also cautions that ASML’s premium valuation, China restrictions, and customer timing risks could limit upside even though the long-term AI demand case remains strong. ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,803.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,749.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,522.98. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here