Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 150,531 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,271 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 150,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Marriott International worth $309,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $402.54 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $403.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.65 and a 200-day moving average of $337.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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