Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,587,183 Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,903,127 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,587,183 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.26% of Sibanye Gold worth $109,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $55,023.75. The trade was a 148.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.38 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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