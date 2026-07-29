Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 179,134 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,778 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 179,134 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Liberty Broadband worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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