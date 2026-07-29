Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 401,857 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,144 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.08% of A10 Networks worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $115,600,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,699,629 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $48,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,337 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 429,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 588,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,841,906 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 476,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded A10 Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.29.

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A10 Networks Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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