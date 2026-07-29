Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 546,082 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,257 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Samsara worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after buying an additional 4,401,082 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after buying an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Samsara by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,920,219 shares of the company's stock worth $245,322,000 after buying an additional 944,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 162,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,560. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 61,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,075,655.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,351,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,781,096.77. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,611,371 shares of company stock valued at $152,423,795. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum improved: Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Samsara reclaimed the 50-day moving average

Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term trend turned more constructive: IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Samsara crossed the 200-day moving average

IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small accounting-officer sale: Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Kirchhoff insider sale filing

Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales could weigh on sentiment: CEO Sanjit Biswas sold a combined 265,900 shares for about $9.53 million, while insider John Bicket sold a combined 263,900 shares for roughly $9.53 million. Each reduced ownership by about 71% in the July 21 transactions, though the sales were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1. Additional sales the following day by both executives were smaller but add to the selling narrative. Biswas insider sale filings Bicket insider sale filings

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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