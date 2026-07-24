Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 6,351,703 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,947,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,351,703 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.06% of Vale worth $762,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vale alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vale by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Vale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,838,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 575.2% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 488,718 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 568,637 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vale wasn't on the list.

While Vale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here