Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 962,787 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 962,787 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Douglas Emmett worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Douglas Emmett, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Emmett wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Emmett currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here