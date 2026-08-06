Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock worth $117,698,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5%

Regency Centers stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on REG. Evercore set a $83.00 price objective on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

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