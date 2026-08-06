Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 13,107 Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,107 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HURN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $3,986,082.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,319,730.41. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,393 shares of company stock worth $4,370,677. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ HURN opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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