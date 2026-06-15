Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 68,158 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.74% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $216,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $51,886,572.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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