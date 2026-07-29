Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,213 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of Grand Canyon Education worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $308.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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