Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of NVR worth $35,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NVR by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 527 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in NVR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 9,646 shares of the construction company's stock worth $63,566,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,224.20.

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NVR Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,476.14 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,501.01 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6,396.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,772.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.NVR's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $108.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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