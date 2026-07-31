Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,752 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 236,450 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.94% of American Superconductor worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 184.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,436 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 145,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 53.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,268 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 95,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $29.45 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 44.73%.The business had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,525,762.42. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Weiss Ratings raised American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

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