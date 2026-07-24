Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,459,955 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 3,173,334 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of Vodafone Group worth $337,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 26,854,952 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $403,361,000 after buying an additional 784,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,286,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $201,935,000 after buying an additional 182,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $117,602,000 after buying an additional 8,811,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,331,144 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $85,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALT Holding Corp. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,821,000 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $44,324,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.38.

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Vodafone Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 376.0%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

See Also

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