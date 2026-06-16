Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 636,191 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.78% of DaVita worth $135,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of DaVita by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 0.3%

DVA opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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