Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,321,058 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,896,363 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of Nokia worth $306,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 27.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 6,539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,798,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 6,204.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,140,000 after buying an additional 1,002,033 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Nokia in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 42% upside from current levels.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 42% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Nokia’s new trust-based, agentic AI framework for its Network Services Platform, which could improve network operations, reduce troubleshooting time, and strengthen Nokia’s AI-driven product story. Article Title

Investors are reacting to Nokia’s new trust-based, agentic AI framework for its Network Services Platform, which could improve network operations, reduce troubleshooting time, and strengthen Nokia’s AI-driven product story. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from analysts and market coverage suggested Nokia could see faster order growth in 2026, with the company’s push into AI-powered networks viewed as a key longer-term growth driver.

Additional commentary from analysts and market coverage suggested Nokia could see faster order growth in 2026, with the company’s push into AI-powered networks viewed as a key longer-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish research also highlighted Nokia’s optical networking transformation, margin expansion potential, and growing AI/cloud exposure as reasons the market may not yet be fully pricing in the upside.

Recent bullish research also highlighted Nokia’s optical networking transformation, margin expansion potential, and growing AI/cloud exposure as reasons the market may not yet be fully pricing in the upside. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece took a more cautious view, arguing that AI is an opportunity but not a transformative miracle, which adds some balance to the bullish narrative.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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