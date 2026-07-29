Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,200 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 237,633 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.58% of Alarm.com worth $33,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $172,668.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 101,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,952.98. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 6,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $265,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,221,582.76. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,505. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Alarm.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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