Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 1,807.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of NewMarket worth $35,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NewMarket by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $782.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $780.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.98. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $580.03 and a 52 week high of $875.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEU

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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