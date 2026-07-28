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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Tyler Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 238.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,172 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Tyler Technologies worth $59,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 120,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Read More

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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