Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,652 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 733,101 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,776,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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