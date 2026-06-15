Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,033 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.32% of Medpace worth $210,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $102,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,920,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $467.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.07 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $456.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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