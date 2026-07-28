Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,911 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 101,772 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Textron worth $54,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Textron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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