Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 396.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 9,068,340 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Netflix worth $1,064,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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