Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $116.28 Million Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918,991 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 407,733 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.55% of BOX worth $116,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,874,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,912,047.36. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 558,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,063,460.63. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

See Also

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