Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 512,684 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Intuit worth $1,274,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.01 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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