Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.50 Billion Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,884,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of Amphenol worth $1,501,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $157.34 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here