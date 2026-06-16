Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $159.91 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,965 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $159,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burton Enright Welch purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,909 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,188 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.93 and a 200-day moving average of $343.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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