Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 426,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.25% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,414 shares of the company's stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 355,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Adaptive Biotechnologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $71.55 million , beating the $65.44 million analyst estimate and increasing 21.5% from the prior-year period. The result indicates continued commercial momentum for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing products. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached , beating the $65.44 million analyst estimate and increasing 21.5% from the prior-year period. The result indicates continued commercial momentum for Adaptive’s immune-repertoire sequencing products. Positive Sentiment: One earnings report put the quarterly adjusted loss at $0.10 per share , narrower than the $0.13 consensus estimate and the $0.17 loss a year earlier. If this measure is used by investors, it supports the case for improving operating performance. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

One earnings report put the quarterly adjusted loss at , narrower than the $0.13 consensus estimate and the $0.17 loss a year earlier. If this measure is used by investors, it supports the case for improving operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, the average price target of $20.83 is below the stock’s recent level, limiting near-term upside implied by the consensus. Adaptive Biotechnologies Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with five Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus. However, the average price target of $20.83 is below the stock’s recent level, limiting near-term upside implied by the consensus. Negative Sentiment: A separate earnings calculation reported a $0.25-per-share loss , missing the $0.13 loss estimate by $0.12. The company continues to post negative profitability metrics, including a negative net margin and return on equity, highlighting execution and path-to-profitability risks. Adaptive Biotechnologies Earnings Results

A separate earnings calculation reported a , missing the $0.13 loss estimate by $0.12. The company continues to post negative profitability metrics, including a negative net margin and return on equity, highlighting execution and path-to-profitability risks. Negative Sentiment: Insider Harlan Robins sold 492,400 shares worth approximately $10.8 million, reducing his direct stake by 37.75%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its signaling value but may still weigh on sentiment. Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Sale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 411,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 492,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $10,778,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 812,058 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,949.62. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,563. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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