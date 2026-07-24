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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $340.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,239 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.30% of Dollar General worth $340,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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