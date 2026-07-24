Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $340.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,239 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.30% of Dollar General worth $340,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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